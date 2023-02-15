Poker Face Season 2 Is Given The Green Light From Peacock

Not even a month after it premiered on Peacock, "Poker Face" has already secured a second season on the streamer. Starring Natasha Lyonne as walking lie detector Charlie Cale, the series was created by Rian Johnson, already riding high on the success of his "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion" feature films. In addition to handling executive producer duties on the new show, Johnson wrote and directed several Season 1 episodes.

The series features Lyonne's Charlie Cale as a casino worker with a borderline supernatural ability to tell when someone isn't telling the truth. But when her uncanny skill inevitably gets her into hot water, she's forced to take to the road. Traveling the country in her retro muscle-car Plymouth Barracuda, Cale bounces from town to town and, in the process, finds herself a de facto detective. She stumbles into one crime scene after another and then employs her fib-finding radar to help solve that week's mystery.

After the series debuted to both critical and viewer raves in January, it isn't surprising the series quickly nailed down an order for a follow-up season (per TV Line).