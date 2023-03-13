How Delroy Lindo Formed A Personal Connection With His Character In UnPrisoned - Exclusive

When discussing the inspiration for his "UnPrisoned" character, Delroy Lindo was open about the separation between fiction and reality. He told Looper, "This character is inspired by Tracy [McMillan]'s dad, but one of the first conversations that I had with Tracy and we continued to have throughout the course of making the work was revisiting and reconnecting with the fact 'I'm not playing your dad.'"

In molding Edwin into an entirely new character, Lindo took responsibility for interpreting the story through his own perspective. He explained, "While [her] dad is absolutely an inspiration for Edwin, and I gleaned a lot from speaking with Tracy's dad, in the final analysis, there was an agreement from all of us that that would be the point of departure and I would take those elements and create my own human being from that."

He added that it was McMillan's openness that made it possible for Edwin to become who he is as a character. "Tracy was very generous in terms of her willingness to let go of certain aspects of what she may think, what she may want, compared to the direction that I was actually going in with the character," he shared. As a result, Edwin comes across as equal parts smooth and earnest as his daughter Paige takes her time to rebuild trust in her dad.