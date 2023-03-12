Shazam 2 TV Spot Spoils Surprise Major DC Superhero Cameo
With a big comic book superhero franchise film like "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," you usually never know for sure which other superheroes might make a surprsie appearance until the movie opens and you start seeing tweets and other social media posts about surprise cameos. This movie is taking a different approach, though, with a recently released TV spot that completely gives away a cameo that was evidently originally intended to be a surprise.
If that doesn't make this clear enough, we'll state it one more time — if you want to keep this big cameo a surprise, don't read any further.
Ready? Okay. It appears that the second "Shazam" movie has a tiny role for Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, who appears in a TV spot for "Fury of the Gods" that premiered during "WWE Smackdown" on Friday night. This isn't necessarily the most shocking character who could appear: some fans were already convinced that Wonder Woman would be making a cameo in "Shazam! Fury of the Gods." However, this TV commercial turns all suggestions into outright confirmation, and raises an intriguing question about whether — if this version of Shazam becomes part of James Gunn's retooled new DCU" — Gadot will also be along for the ride.
The Shazam director doesn't seem happy about the commercial spoiling the whole thing
It seems likely that including Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in a new TV spot for "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" represents an unexpected change in promotional strategy for the movie — and one that wasn't discussed with the creative team. That's especially true when you look at "Fury of the Gods" director David F. Sandberg's post on Twitter about it, where he wrote: "Well there's some big Shazam spoilers out there now. If you want to go in fresh maybe don't be online or watch tv with ads... Pretty good advice in general actually."
Whatever the reasoning behind the decision may be, it doesn't appear that the film's director was involved, and it seems like the movie was made with the intention of the cameo remaining a surprise. It's entirely possible that it's a moment much like Superman's "headless" appearance in the first "Shazam," and definitely not a major role in the film.
Of course, it's possible that "Fury of the Gods" has some more DC Extended Universe cameos up its sleeve, since the new DCU won't actually take effect until the release of "The Flash." In any case, you can find out for yourself when "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" hits theaters on Friday, March 17, 2023.