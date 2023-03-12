Shazam 2 TV Spot Spoils Surprise Major DC Superhero Cameo

With a big comic book superhero franchise film like "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," you usually never know for sure which other superheroes might make a surprsie appearance until the movie opens and you start seeing tweets and other social media posts about surprise cameos. This movie is taking a different approach, though, with a recently released TV spot that completely gives away a cameo that was evidently originally intended to be a surprise.

If that doesn't make this clear enough, we'll state it one more time — if you want to keep this big cameo a surprise, don't read any further.

Ready? Okay. It appears that the second "Shazam" movie has a tiny role for Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, who appears in a TV spot for "Fury of the Gods" that premiered during "WWE Smackdown" on Friday night. This isn't necessarily the most shocking character who could appear: some fans were already convinced that Wonder Woman would be making a cameo in "Shazam! Fury of the Gods." However, this TV commercial turns all suggestions into outright confirmation, and raises an intriguing question about whether — if this version of Shazam becomes part of James Gunn's retooled new DCU" — Gadot will also be along for the ride.