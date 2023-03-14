A Little White Lie's Michael Shannon Explains Why He Hasn't Done Many Comedies - Exclusive

Since 1992, Michael Shannon has played key roles in a bevy of dramas, including the films "Revolutionary Road" and "Nocturnal Animals," each of which earned him best supporting actor Oscar nominations. Yet for all of the other genres Shannon has explored, the prolific actor has appeared in comedies very few times.

Perhaps the most notable comedy the actor has found himself a part of came in Seth Rogen's 2015 holiday romp "The Night Before" — where Shannon hilariously played a low-level drug dealer appropriately named Mr. Green. Apart from that, he has been in films laced with humor, including writer-director Rian Johnson's Oscar-nominated 2019 murder mystery "Knives Out."

Now, Shannon — who also starred in the 2017 best picture Oscar winner "The Shape of Water," the 2013 DC superhero blockbuster "Man of Steel," and the upcoming "The Flash" — is back in the comedy space with his new film "A Little White Lie." Shannon plays Shriver, a struggling New York City handyman who accepts an offer from a professor, Simone (Kate Hudson), to participate in a college literary festival after he is mistaken for a famously reclusive author with the same name. In an exclusive interview with Looper, Shannon explained why he's appeared in so few comedies throughout his career.