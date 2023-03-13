The Shape Of Water's Michael Shannon On Why Guillermo Del Toro Is Among His Favorite People He's Worked With - Exclusive

Michael Shannon has been blessed to work with several accomplished directors over his 30-plus-year career, from Sam Mendes on "Revolutionary Road" and frequent collaborator Jeff Nichols on "Take Shelter," "Loving," and "Mud," to Tom Ford on "Nocturnal Animals" and Rian Johnson on "Knives Out." Always willing to explore different genres, Shannon has done his fair share of sci-fi movies as well, having appeared in Nichols' "Midnight Special" and director Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel," and he's set to return as DC supervillain General Zod in Andy Muschietti's upcoming DC multiverse feature "The Flash."

Not surprisingly, being in the company of such amazing talent has made it difficult for Shannon to name a singular project as his magnum opus. "I hesitate to say any particular project because I don't want to ... they're all my children, as the saying goes," Michael Shannon told Looper in an exclusive interview touting his new film, "A Little White Lie." "I've been blessed to work with so many beautiful filmmakers and beautiful actors. I've had a blessed career. But I love this movie I made called 'Take Shelter.' That's probably the movie that's closest to my heart."

But there's another film that Shannon worked on — the inventive sci-fi-fantasy "The Shape of Water" — that was so beloved by the industry that it earned the best picture statuette at the 2018 Oscars.