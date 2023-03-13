After Brendan Fraser's Best Actor Oscar Win, We've Got Our Eyes On The Next Comeback Kid

If there was a theme at the 2023 Academy Awards, which took place on March 12, it was that of the "comeback kid." One of the first awards of the evening went to Ke Huy Quan, who, after getting his start as a child actor in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "The Goonies," gave up on his initial dream of acting and worked behind the scenes as a stunt coordinator for decades. When "Everything Everywhere All at Once" came along, though, Quan booked his first high profile role in years... and it paid off, with the actor winning every major award this season and ultimately taking home the Oscar for best supporting actor.

This year's Oscars continued this trend of awarding underappreciated performers who have been in the industry for years and years, including Quan's co-star Jamie Lee Curtis and, of course, the incomparable Michelle Yeoh (both of whom also won for "EEAAO"). Perhaps the most heartwarming story of the evening, though — which is saying something — is that of Brendan Fraser, who, after being effectively blacklisted from Hollywood, triumphed over a wildly competitive field to win an Oscar for his lead performance in "The Whale."

Fraser's win came as a welcome surprise — Austin Butler was a major contender for his performance as Elvis Presley, and Colin Farrell was still a major threat come Oscar night — and watching this beloved actor stage a triumphant return to his craft got tears out of even the most cynical viewers. So why was Fraser's win so important, and just as importantly, which dormant actor should come back next?