Brendan Fraser Details Why He Took A Break From Acting Before The Whale

As revealed during an interview on Dana Carvey and David Spade's "Fly on the Wall" podcast (via Spotify), Fraser noted several reasons for his reduced visibility on TV and in films. "I did take a step back. My life had taken a different path at that point too," Fraser said. "I had kids, I moved across the country."

Going on to explain that he'd have problems without some sort of job to keep busy, Fraser said he always managed to find work in productions like Showtime's' "The Affair" or other, smaller-scale projects. He added that his initial blockbuster success actually constituted a downside for him career-wise vis a vis the industry expectations game. "I don't know if I could've maintained the level of expected success that I had up until that point," he admitted. "Because you fall out of favor if your film doesn't reach, I don't know, a magical number or something like that."

When queried by Variety about what it took to finally return to the big screen after his acting break, Fraser didn't hold back about the challenge "The Whale" posed for him, saying, "If I'm not approaching each day's work as if it's the first and last time I ever act, then I'm not the man for the job. With this movie, everything I had to offer is everything that you see on the screen."