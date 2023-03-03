Kerry Washington Details Her 'Crazy Embarrassing' First Meeting With Anthony Hopkins

Long before she entertained audiences in her role as Olivia Pope in the ABC political thriller "Scandal" and co-starred with Reese Witherspoon in "Little Fires Everywhere," Kerry Washington started her career with supporting roles in both film and television. Her wide range of featured performances in "She Hate Me," "The Dead Girl," "The Last King of Scotland," "Django Unchained," and others established her chameleonic acting prowess in the 2000s and the 2010s.

Like many actors in the early stages of their profession, Washington's earliest movie roles were small. But this did not stop the performer from appearing opposite some big stars in her first projects. This included Jamie Foxx in "Ray," as well as both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in 2005's "Mr. & Mrs. Smith."

But her roles in 2002's "Bad Company" and the following year's "The Human Stain" would see her share a set with none other than Sir Anthony Hopkins. The actor shared some surprising details about her first meeting with the venerable British actor, which she has described as being awkward on her part.