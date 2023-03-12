Angela Bassett Looked Majorly Disappointed Over Her Best Supporting Actress Loss At The Oscars

Angela Bassett's extraordinary performance in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" just wasn't enough to win the performer the best actress in a supporting role Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards. It was the second time in Bassett's storied career that she has been nominated for an Oscar, with the first coming thanks to her portrayal of Tina Turner, but she is now 0-for-2 on the big night. Even without the golden statue, Bassett's riveting portrayal of Queen Ramonda remains a high point in the thespian's career, but the night ultimately went to Jamie Lee Curtis for her performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

As last year's winner of the same award for Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story," Ariana DeBose, shouted out Curtis' name, the camera focused on a visual graphic of all the nominees and their responses. Bassett's heartbreaking, stoic expression seemed on the verge of tears from the disappointment she must have felt in the moment.

And Bassett was visibly shaken when the camera focused on the reactions of all the actresses up for the supporting role honor. "I thought Angela was gonna win so I was watching her face as they read the winner," Redditor u/kamandamd128 posted. "She seemed so disappointed." The reality of the moment may have weighed heavily on Bassett, but she handled the defeat with grace.