Angela Basset Makes MCU History With Her Oscar Nomination For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
At its core, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is a meditation on grief. The devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman looms over every single scene in the film like a dark cloud, something which is reflected through the film's tone, story, and even its lighting. Although most of the story focuses on how Shuri (Letitia Wright) must overcome her grief and learn to move on, perhaps the most visceral portrayal of this grief comes from Ramonda, the Queen of Wakanda (Angela Bassett).
Having lost both her son, T'Challa (Boseman), and her husband, T'Chaka (John Kani), Ramonda's grief is palpable anytime she's on screen — yet she still manages to exude a sense of power and authority befitting the Queen of Wakanda. The tragic duality of Ramonda's character is largely due to the incredible performance of Angela Bassett herself, which routinely left her co-stars in awe while filming. Now, this incredible performance has earned Bassett a place in Marvel history. She has become the first actor to earn an Oscar nomination for their performance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Bassett scores the MCU's first acting nomination at the Oscars
Angela Bassett has been nominated for best supporting actress at the 2023 Oscars for her performance in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," marking the first acting nomination the Marvel Cinematic Universe has received from the Academy Awards (via Variety). What's more, Bassett actually has a decent shot at winning.
On top of the fact that fans have been calling for Bassett to receive an Oscar ever since the film was first released, the nomination comes after Bassett won the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a motion picture, and winning the Critics Choice Award for best supporting actress (via IMDB). As exciting as this news might be for fans of the MCU, it's worth noting that Bassett will be going up against some stiff competition. Fellow nominees for best supporting actress include Hong Chu ("The Whale"), Kerry Condon ("The Banshees of Inisherin"), as well as Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu (both for "Everything Everywhere All at Once").
If Angela Bassett does indeed win the MCU its first acting Oscar, it would be an incredible milestone for both Marvel and Bassett herself — and yet another stunning triumph for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."