Jamie Lee Curtis Had No Business Winning An Oscar Over Angela Bassett

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony is in full swing and one of the first golden statuettes received during the evening was for best supporting actress, with the win going to "Everything Everywhere All At Once" star Jamie Lee Curtis. The win makes it Curtis' first, taking the prize over such talents as Kerry Condon, Hong Chau, and her own "Everything" co-star, Stephanie Hsu.

But perhaps even more egregious is that the victory came at the cost of giving Angela Bassett her much-deserved time to shine. Bassett's nomination, which she garnered for her performance as Queen Ramonda in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," marked the first acting nomination for a Marvel film and was the actress' first in over 20 years, following a nomination for 1993's "What's Love Got to Do with It."

While Curtis was undeniably fantastic in "Everything," a win for Bassett was undeniably more deserved. The actress' work not only left more of an impact on her film, but a win would have meant more to the bigger picture as a whole.