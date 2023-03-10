Jenna Ortega Didn't Even Know Who Scream 6's Ghostface Was Which Is How These Films Should Be Made

"Scream 6" slashed into theaters with mixed reviews from critics, though fans were eager to see the return of Ghostface. In the sixth installment of the franchise, we take a trip to the Big Apple where the knife-wielding psycho has an entire city of victims to choose from. The masked slasher returns to stalk Tara (Jenna Ortega) and Sam (Melissa Barrera), and finish the bloodbath from 2022's "Scream."

This film aims to be different than the others with a more intense version of Ghostface that has a sick fascination with the previous killers. The heightened stakes have viewers wondering even more who the killer is, which is a testament to the proper way "Scream 6" was filmed, as Jenna Ortega revealed on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

When Fallon asked if Ghostface's identity was outlined in the original script, Ortega gave a surprising answer: "Sometimes they give us different scripts, different endings. This time around they just didn't give us the third act at all." This unconventional method actually benefits the film in a number of ways.