James Spader Is In Favor Of The Blacklist Ending With Season 10 (And Fans Should Be Too)

James Spader's Raymond "Red" Reddington is without a doubt one of the most memorable TV characters of the last decade. Now that NBC has announced the cancelation of "The Blacklist," fans of Red are getting ready to say goodbye. But why did NBC execs opt to end the show after Season 10?

"I think if the show went beyond this year, it would turn into a very different show," Spader told NBC Insider. "And I think that the thing that has been nice about this show was that we've never really had a really clear paradigm for the show. Tonally the show shifts a lot from episode to episode, and I think that even the show has taken strange turns, and I suspect that the show, if it went much further, would just become something that would be less recognizable to me."

There's no arguing with Spader's reasoning — as great as the show has been over the years, it would have been running the risk of jumping the shark had it carried on. But what changed, and why should fans be happy that the beloved series is coming to a close?