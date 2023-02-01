NBC Says Goodbye To The Blacklist After Season 10

Viewers will say goodbye to Red as "The Blacklist" is finally set to end. The tenth and final season sees its lead character under siege from former blacklisters; their combined effort to destroy Reddington leads to trouble not only for him but those at the FBI who work with the informant. Series star James Spader will complete his run as Red, with castmates Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix also returning (via The Hollywood Reporter).

In a written statement (via Variety), current showrunner John Eisendrath thanked the network, cast, and crew for bringing the stories to life, and fans for making the series so popular. "It's been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week ... We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them."

NBC provided a special teaser for the announcement that should hold over fans until the season premiere — it recaps some of the series's most well-known moments and characters. The tenth and final season of "The Blacklist" debuts Sunday, February 26. In another milestone for the series, its 200th episode will air on March 19.