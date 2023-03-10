How William H. Macy Behaved On The Set Of Shameless, According To Steve Howey

Steve Howey, who played affable beefcake/neighbor and friend to the Gallaghers, Kev Ball, on Showtime's "Shameless" for over ten years, has some high praise for his co-star William H. Macy. The "Fargo" Oscar nominee headlined the 2011-2021 series playing Frank Gallagher, a troubled father of six children and the de facto leader of the collection of miscreants, and Howey says that not only did his co-star play a father in the show, but he became a father figure on set — a sentiment to which other cast members have attested as well.

"William H. Macy has been a gallant patriarch," Howey said in a 2020 interview with Kulture Popped, as the series wound down. "He's been so wonderful because he's allowed to be one ... He's been so gracious," he continued. Howey said that Macy was always prepared for his scenes and was on set and on time every day.

Howey also appreciates how Macy fostered a sense of playfulness on the set, something he hadn't experienced previously from some male figures in his own life. Howey said that in his past, "Bumping heads has occurred, literally and figuratively." But he never felt that way around Macy.