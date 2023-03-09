Penn Badgley Badly Bombed A Charmed Audition (And That's For The Best)

Penn Badgley has mastered the art of crafting a suave and sophisticated character, be it a gossip girl or a serial killer in "Gossip Girl" and "You" respectively. It helped that both of those shows and the characters of Dan Humphrey and Joe Goldberg benefited from perceptive writing, of which for Badgley, is a hallmark that spurns his dedication. But the actor had a tough time getting his unique approach across when demonstrating for a role.

Auditioning has never been his strong suit, with "The Paper Stone" star telling Elle, "Auditions are so painfully awkward a lot of times. I mean you go into them knowing that you're not gonna get it." That part he was alluding to was for "Charmed," which Badgley badly bombed before realizing it was a blessing-in-disguise.

The actor further shared how auditioning for the supernatural series was likely the 100th time he had done a test reading. Despite how terrible the audition turned out to be, the actor did not let the denial get him down. As it turns out, his heart was not in the character, thanks to some cheesy dialogue.