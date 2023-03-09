Disney CEO Bob Iger Questions The Need For More Solo MCU Franchises (And He Might Have A Point)

Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger not only has the daunting task of leading all aspects of the House of Mouse, but he must continue to keep one of its most valuable intellectual properties, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fresh and relevant. And just as the Avengers found the going tough against Thanos during the "Infinity Saga," the Disney CEO might be facing his darkest hour yet.

Phase 5 is undoubtedly off to a bumpy start thanks to the divisiveness between moviegoers and critics' opinions of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." And the film's $455 million global take arguably isn't what Iger and Marvel Studios hoped for either. And at Morgan Stanley's 2023 Technology Media and Telecom Conference, Iger questioned the need for more standalone MCU franchises.

"Marvel — there were 7,000 characters, there are a lot more stories to tell," Iger said while speaking at Disney's presentation (via IndieWire). "What we have to look at — at Marvel — is not necessarily the volume of Marvel storytelling, but how many times we go back to the well on certain characters." So, does Iger make a valid point when it comes to the MCU's future?