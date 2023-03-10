Adam Driver Says 65 Avoids The Sci-Fi Trap Of Getting Lost In Production Value - Exclusive

It's nice when sci-fi peels back the layers and focuses on a few characters in an epic world. On how he thought that direction enhances the storytelling and fans' connections to the characters of "65," Adam Driver addressed how filmmakers shouldn't under estimate viewers.

"Audiences aren't dumb," Driver said, "and the trap with sci-fi is that it almost gets lost in the production value of it. No one cares if it's visually spectacular if you're not emotionally invested in it." Naturally, if fans don't actually care about the characters in a sci-fi landscape, it doesn't matter how epic the world is. "If you don't actually worry about them in danger, then you're probably not going to be invested in the movie or what happens to them."

The plot of "65" sets itself up to avoid this. Along with a tight, small cast, the characters are in an unfamiliar environment with creatures — dinosaurs — that could easily kill them. With a premise like this and the space to fully flesh out characters, there's no way fans can get through the movie without sitting on the edge of their seat worried about the fate of the characters.

"No one's really going to care about the spectacle of seeing a dinosaur if you don't care about this girl or this guy and their relationship and making it," Driver said. "That's where we're making a movie that was more focused on that than the spectacle, [and that] was also exciting."

"65" is now playing exclusively in theaters.