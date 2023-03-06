Adam Driver Teases His Character-Driven Sci-Fi Movie 65 - Exclusive Interview

"65" manages to be completely unique while paying homage to the sci-fi classics that came before. Were there any actors or movies that helped inspire your own performance?

Yeah, we talked about "Alien" a lot and that the technology was going to be a mix of things that were tactile. It was real levers and switches. Ridley [Scott] was a big inspiration to these directors and how it wanted to look and feel and not [make] the technology a blend of things that are screens and the world to feel really tactile and not so overproduced.

You're a sci-fi pro. What do you love about sci-fi movies like "65" and "Star Wars"? What was it like transitioning from an angry young character like Kylo Ren to a more adult character who would risk anything for his daughter and even a girl he doesn't know?

I like the world-building that's involved in them. It's really escapist and entertaining and imaginative. That, to me at the time, was exciting when I was asked to do it. It was the height of the first wave of COVID, and no one knew how movies were going to be made and what they would be. To get a script that was dinosaurs and laser guns and prehistoric Earth, but [it] was a family movie that anybody could watch — so you could go watch with your kids — [it] was trying to be a strict hour and a half, but had this big, obvious theme of what was going on at the time as I'm sure every movie that was made during that time. You could make the comparison.

You have these two people who were facing something that they'd never faced before, that were processing grief and couldn't communicate with each other about it and have lost their own family but again found family by the end. To not let that story relax until the very last moments was really ambitious and exciting and a rare opportunity.