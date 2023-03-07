Ariana Greenblatt On Adam Driver And Their New Sci-Fi Venture, 65 - Exclusive Interview

Most of the film is just you and Adam Driver. What was it like getting to work with him so closely? Did you learn anything from him about acting or life in general?

I've loved Adam's work for a long time. I think he's brilliant, as many people would agree. Working with him, especially one-on-one every day, was really nerve-wracking and intimidating. But we got into the hang of it, and we definitely bonded with the weather conditions that we were living in for a while. Adam and I have a very similar sense of humor, so anytime we saw a little light in the situation, we'd make a sarcastic joke together. I learned a lot from him. He doesn't even know, but I would watch and observe him do his thing, and it was so crazy to watch how he does it and how he fully commits. He's in it to win it, and that's definitely something I took away from filming that.

Is there anything that you can remember specifically, joke-wise?

He would call me Greenblatt only. I don't remember him ever calling me Ariana. He would say, "Hey, Greenblatt." Like, "Oh, hey, Driver, what's up?" And towards the end of filming ... My mom and I like crocheting. We crochet. We're like little grandmas together. We make blankets a lot of the time. So we made him a wrap gift, and it was this big blanket, and we gave it to him.

Another thing is we baked him cookies once because we're in the rain, we're in the mud, we're screaming, we're crying, and we're almost breaking bones. A lot's going on. So I was like, "Let's make his day with some cookies." And he was like, "Ariana, why are you so nice?" I was like, "Look, man, we got to do this. We're going to do this together. It's just us two, and we got to kill it."

He also would bring his dog to set all the time, and his dog is like my best friend ever. That's a good memory for sure.