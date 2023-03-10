Ariana Greenblatt Says The Communication Aspect Of 65 Was Quite Challenging - Exclusive

What happens when you crash-land on Earth 65 million years ago to find a planet filled with dinosaurs and a young teenager who speaks a different language? Well, Adam Driver (Mills) and Ariana Greenblatt (Koa) explore that concept in their new sci-fi film "65."

Naturally, one of the most compelling components of the film stems from Mills and Koa's inability to communicate by speaking. Given that the two are the only characters in most of the movie, you might expect that to hinder storytelling — but it's quite the opposite. The pair's escape from Earth is heightened by their efforts to bond and understand each other through unique and often wholesome ways.

It's easy to center a sci-film on the heavy action and tech — which "65" has plenty of — but the focus on these two characters and their humanity allows viewers to deeply care about their survival in a more intimate way than most sci-fi films with dozens of characters to keep track of. Looper spoke with Greenblatt during an exclusive interview where she discussed how she and Driver honed their characters' communication and the challenges that came along with it.