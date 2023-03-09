65's Ariana Greenblatt Recalls Wholesome Moments Working With Adam Driver - Exclusive

Ariana Greenblatt recalled some of the jokes she had with Adam Driver on set, noting, "He would call me Greenblatt only. I don't remember him ever calling me Ariana. He would say, 'Hey, Greenblatt.' Like, 'Oh, hey, Driver, what's up?'"

Anyone else a little jealous of that fun dynamic with Driver? "Towards the end of filming ... My mom and I like crocheting. We crochet. We're like little grandmas together. We make blankets a lot of the time. So we made him a wrap gift, and it was this big blanket, and we gave it to him," she added. "Another thing is we baked him cookies once because we're in the rain, we're in the mud, we're screaming, we're crying, and we're almost breaking bones. A lot's going on."

Yet there's nothing like some baked goods to cheer up the masses. Greenblatt said, "I was like, 'Let's make his day with some cookies.' And he was like, 'Ariana, why are you so nice?' I was like, 'Look, man, we got to do this. We're going to do this together. It's just us two, and we got to kill it.'"

But as much as Driver is bestie goals, nothing can quite top man's best friend. She gushed about the fuzziest member of the Driver clan: "He also would bring his dog to set all the time, and his dog is like my best friend ever. That's a good memory for sure." Well, if Driver needs any dog sitting in the future, he knows who to call!

"65" releases exclusively in theaters on March 10.