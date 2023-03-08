The Office's Steve Carell Revealed The Trick To Pulling Off A Great Talking Head Scene

NBC millennial touchstone "The Office" features plenty of great characters in the show's "talking head" interviews, including Dwight (Rainn Wilson), Kelly (Mindy Kaling), and even guest stars like Charles Miner (Idris Elba). But no one is funnier getting interviewed about life, love, and events at Dunder Mifflin than the Scranton department's boss, Michael Scott (Steve Carell).

Michael is well-meaning, but the manager's self-delusion and childish ignorance often result in hilarious comments to the documentary crew. This includes the eventual meme "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take – Wayne Gretzky – Michael Scott – Wayne Gretzky," as well as his incredible explanation for stepping on a George Foreman grill.

On set, Carell tried not to break into laughter during scenes with other actors. He told The New Yorker in 2010, "If someone is doing something great, it's selfish to ruin the take." However, he could barely keep it together for "Office" talking heads scenes. Here's how he ended up pulling them off.