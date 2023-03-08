Sam Raimi Says A Sequel To Drag Me To Hell Is A Possibility

Now that Sam Raimi has firmly reestablished himself in the horror movie genre by bringing loads of thrills and chills to "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the legendary director is looking to reignite one of his previous fright films, "Drag Me to Hell," with a sequel.

Raimi, along with longtime friends producer Rob Tapert and frequent star Bruce Campbell, introduced a new brand of horror in 1981 with the hyperkinetic gore fest "The Evil Dead." The film's sequels, 1987's "Evil Dead II" and 1992's "Army of Darkness" kept the gore intact from the original, yet added a comedic element to the series, which continued on with the STARZ series "Ash vs. Evil Dead" from 2015 to 2018.

While Raimi in the interim has directed such genre hits as "The Spider-Man" trilogy from 2002 to 2007 and "The Wizard of Oz" prequel "Oz the Great and Powerful" 2013, his heart hasn't strayed too far from horror. As a producer through his and Tapert's Ghost House Pictures production company, Raimi was a key creative in 2004's "The Grudge," 2013's "Evil Dead" remake, and "Don't Breathe" in 2016, but in 2009 he returned to the director's chair for the horror thriller "Drag Me to Hell." Now, going on 15 years after the film was released, Raimi is looking to book a trip back to "hell."