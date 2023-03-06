Bruce Campbell Gives A Promising Update On The Evil Dead Animated Series
Naysayers can accuse the "Evil Dead" franchise of being gross, weird, and offensive, but nobody can call it predictable. The original film trilogy, starring Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams, blends horror with a multitude of influences that range from slapstick comedy to historical fantasy. Meanwhile, the 2013 reboot is a straight-laced horror movie that takes cues from the original films but is very much its own demented beast. And with "Evil Dead Rise" on the way, the Deadites are set to unleash havoc on a new generation of horror fans.
Of course, the Deadites have tormented their victims across various mediums for years. From TV shows like "Ash vs. Evil Dead" to console classics such as "Evil Dead: The Game," the franchise caters to most people's entertainment interests. There's even a board game, in which players must fend off demonic entities, and comic books, some of which pit Ash against Adolf Hitler and see him cross paths with Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees.
In short, the "Evil Dead" franchise has dominated most mediums and done it very well. That being said, the Sumerian saga has yet to receive its own animated series, but Bruce Campbell is working on rectifying that. Groovy.
The Evil Dead animated series is still in the planning stages
An "Evil Dead" animated series has been in the works for over a year — at least. Bruce Campbell previously stated that the show will be a continuation of "Ash vs. Evil Dead" and will see him reprise the role of his iconic chainsaw-wielding, boomstick-blasting hero. He may have retired the character in live-action, but the veteran actor is still open to voicing the legendary demon hunter in video games and animated projects.
As of this writing, that's still the plan. In an interview with Bloody-Disgusting, Campbell revealed that he's still developing the series with Sam Rami. "All I can say is we're actively pursuing it. Sam's a busy guy. He had a big hit movie, so he's got a lot on his plate, but he and his brother are actively shaping out the world. It's one thing to get an animator and say, 'Hey, animate this!' You've got to know what you're going to animate."
Elsewhere, Campbell seemingly reiterated his desire to voice Ash on the show, assuming that it comes to fruition. "I look forward to it, because my voice hasn't aged as much as I have."