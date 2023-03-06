Bruce Campbell Gives A Promising Update On The Evil Dead Animated Series

Naysayers can accuse the "Evil Dead" franchise of being gross, weird, and offensive, but nobody can call it predictable. The original film trilogy, starring Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams, blends horror with a multitude of influences that range from slapstick comedy to historical fantasy. Meanwhile, the 2013 reboot is a straight-laced horror movie that takes cues from the original films but is very much its own demented beast. And with "Evil Dead Rise" on the way, the Deadites are set to unleash havoc on a new generation of horror fans.

Of course, the Deadites have tormented their victims across various mediums for years. From TV shows like "Ash vs. Evil Dead" to console classics such as "Evil Dead: The Game," the franchise caters to most people's entertainment interests. There's even a board game, in which players must fend off demonic entities, and comic books, some of which pit Ash against Adolf Hitler and see him cross paths with Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees.

In short, the "Evil Dead" franchise has dominated most mediums and done it very well. That being said, the Sumerian saga has yet to receive its own animated series, but Bruce Campbell is working on rectifying that. Groovy.