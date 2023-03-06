Arrowverse Co-Creator Marc Guggenheim Is Pretty Bummed About How It All Ended

Marc Guggenheim may not have the name recognition someone like Zack Snyder does with DC fans, but the filmmaker is responsible for a large chunk of DC's output in the years before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over and hit reset on a number of projects.

Guggenheim is one of the main players behind The CW's Arrowverse, which comes to an end with "The Flash" Season 9. Guggenheim not only helped develop "Arrow" and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," but he also worked as a producer and writer on shows like "The Flash" and "Supergirl." He officially left the Arrowverse in 2020.

Love or hate those CW comic book adaptations, there is no arguing they have an audience. "Arrow" ran for eight seasons, "Legends of Tomorrow" made it seven, "Supergirl" had six seasons, etc. In other words, Guggenheim helped create a massive library of content for DC moving forward.

However, the writer revealed in a blog entry that he feels like he may have wasted his time working on the Arrowverse. He also revealed that nobody actually reached out to him about major changes coming in the world of DC or simply acknowledge the years he put into keeping numerous comic characters in the public consciousness.