The Flash Actually Looks As Good As James Gunn Says It Is (& Here's The Big Reason Why)

Whenever a movie is subject to numerous reshoots and delays, it's easy to assume that the finished product will be a colossal mess. This is especially true for DCEU movies as the franchise has experienced its fair share of ups and downs since 2013's "Man of Steel" paved the way for a new era of DC on the screen. However, "The Flash" has faced more problems than reshoots and delays since the project was announced; the allegations against Ezra Miller have been well-documented, and these controversies have cast a shadow over the movie.

On the flip side, delays and reshoots can be a positive thing for a movie that needs work. As the 2020 "Sonic the Hedgehog" film proved, long delays to high-profile projects can produce positive results when it's all said and done. That certainly seems to be the case with "The Flash," as the movie looks excellent based on the Super Bowl trailer, which showcases multiple versions of beloved characters.

James Gunn has been bigging up "The Flash" since he took over DC's new film and television division. He was always going to support the project as it benefits him if the film succeeds. However, Gunn's superlatives might have been justified as the first trailer teases one of the most ambitious comic book movies ever made.