Chris Evans Reunites With Ana De Armas In The First Trailer For Ghosted
As dueling forces of chaotic good and chaotic evil in 2019's "Knives Out," Chris Evans and Ana de Armas exuded electricity and charm. De Armas' character, Marta Cabrera, was a perfect foil for Evans' slimy Hugh Ransom Drysdale, who matched her beat for beat in terms of playfulness. Plus, the pairing allowed de Armas' pristine delivery and sprightly performance to shine, winning audiences to her character's side. It was only a matter of time before moviemakers would pair up the duo together again — and thankfully, the wait wasn't very long. The two teamed up again in 2022's "The Gray Man."
Now, de Armas and Evans are unsurprisingly joining forces for a third time — albeit in a romantic comedy this time. In a new trailer for "Ghosted," the two talented actors have replicated the chemistry that they've demonstrated in the past, but in a genre that's very well-suited for it. If the trailer is any indication, de Armas and Evans will light up the screen with this movie.
De Armas' character has a pretty big secret
Until now, there wasn't much information about the plot or concept of "Ghosted," which will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on April 21. However, the movie's first trailer makes good on early hints that the movie might emulate action-adventure-romance movies like 1984's "Romancing the Stone" or 2022's "The Lost City."
In the trailer, Cole (Evans) falls hard for de Armas' character, Sadie, and naturally becomes despondent when she ghosts him. But it isn't long before Cole realizes the reason why: Sadie is a super spy. To make matters worse, Cole finds himself in a sticky situation after attempting to learn more about Sadie's mysterious life. Suddenly, Cole needs saving — ASAP. Predictably, Evans and de Armas inject their characters — and the movie — with magnetism to spare. Overall, it looks like a romp.
"Ghosted" is directed by Dexter Fletcher, who previously helmed "Rocketman," starring Taron Egerton. Fletcher also lent uncredited direction to "Bohemian Rhapsody" after Bryan Singer left the production. And considering the success of both movies, "Ghosted" is creating reasonably high expectations, especially after this thrilling new trailer.