Chris Evans Reunites With Ana De Armas In The First Trailer For Ghosted

As dueling forces of chaotic good and chaotic evil in 2019's "Knives Out," Chris Evans and Ana de Armas exuded electricity and charm. De Armas' character, Marta Cabrera, was a perfect foil for Evans' slimy Hugh Ransom Drysdale, who matched her beat for beat in terms of playfulness. Plus, the pairing allowed de Armas' pristine delivery and sprightly performance to shine, winning audiences to her character's side. It was only a matter of time before moviemakers would pair up the duo together again — and thankfully, the wait wasn't very long. The two teamed up again in 2022's "The Gray Man."

Now, de Armas and Evans are unsurprisingly joining forces for a third time — albeit in a romantic comedy this time. In a new trailer for "Ghosted," the two talented actors have replicated the chemistry that they've demonstrated in the past, but in a genre that's very well-suited for it. If the trailer is any indication, de Armas and Evans will light up the screen with this movie.