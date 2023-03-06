Creed 3's Tessa Thompson Refused To Say One Word In The Movie

This article contains brief "Creed III" spoilers

Tessa Thomposon isn't pulling any punches when it comes to shaping her "Creed III" character. While Adonis Creed's (Michael B. Jordan) journey on the silver screen has largely been shaped by the guidance and training from Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), it's important to note just how important Bianca (Thompson) is to the boxing superstar. Thompson's character was first introduced in 2015's "Creed," where she served as Adonis' love interest and emotional rock.

"Creed" wasn't just a one-off. A box office juggernaut and Oscar nominee, it went on to spawn an equally successful sequel in 2018. Now, it's threequel time, and Thompson's character is just as relevant as she was on day one. With Bianca such a key part of the "Creed" mythology, Thompson has made it clear just how important it is for her to shape Bianca. The actor said as much in an exclusive interview with Looper, where she opened up about being hands-on with how the "Creed" character has evolved. "Something that feels exciting is that I've always been invited to be kind of a co-author and figure that out with the collaborators," she said.

For "Creed III," Thompson made executive decisions regarding Bianca, especially when it came to a word that she refused to say.