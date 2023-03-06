Creed 3's Tessa Thompson Refused To Say One Word In The Movie
This article contains brief "Creed III" spoilers
Tessa Thomposon isn't pulling any punches when it comes to shaping her "Creed III" character. While Adonis Creed's (Michael B. Jordan) journey on the silver screen has largely been shaped by the guidance and training from Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), it's important to note just how important Bianca (Thompson) is to the boxing superstar. Thompson's character was first introduced in 2015's "Creed," where she served as Adonis' love interest and emotional rock.
"Creed" wasn't just a one-off. A box office juggernaut and Oscar nominee, it went on to spawn an equally successful sequel in 2018. Now, it's threequel time, and Thompson's character is just as relevant as she was on day one. With Bianca such a key part of the "Creed" mythology, Thompson has made it clear just how important it is for her to shape Bianca. The actor said as much in an exclusive interview with Looper, where she opened up about being hands-on with how the "Creed" character has evolved. "Something that feels exciting is that I've always been invited to be kind of a co-author and figure that out with the collaborators," she said.
For "Creed III," Thompson made executive decisions regarding Bianca, especially when it came to a word that she refused to say.
Tessa Thompson refused to 'jawn'
While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Tessa Thompson opened up about the importance of maintaining Bianca's character arc throughout the franchise. In "Creed III," Bianca and Adonis are living the good life, enjoying their success and fame. Because life is so cozy in Los Angeles, a part of Bianca, namely her affinity for Philadelphia, is gone.
In the first "Creed," Bianca and Adonis first begin to fall in love over cheesesteaks. On their date, Bianca explains to Adonis the meaning behind "jawn," which has strong Philadelphia roots. Essentially, "jawn" is Philly slang for any type of noun. This article is a "jawn," the phone or laptop your reading it on is a "jawn," etc. Though the heartfelt scene doesn't feature Adonis training or fighting, it does allow Bianca and the boxer to bond, eventually leading to their relationship, which is at the heart of "Creed III."
But because "jawn" is so uniquely Philly, Thompson refused to use it in the LA-focused "Creed III." "I said to them, 'I'm not saying 'jawn' in this movie because we've heard it, we've done it. I want to break new territory,'" Thompson told THR. "Not saying 'jawn' was also a way of saying inside of the filmmaking that you are going to witness someone that is constantly evolving." It's great to see how much care and respect Thompson has for Bianca, one of the most interesting characters from the larger "Rocky" franchise.