Bianca's Saddest Creed 3 Moment Was Tessa Thompson's Invention
The following article contains spoilers for "Creed III."
"Creed III" changes up a few things from the iconic "Rocky" franchise. For starters, it's the first movie in the series not to feature Sylvester Stallone as Rocky. It also marks the directorial debut of Michael B. Jordan, who stars in the revamped franchise as Adonis Creed. But judging from both critical and audience reviews, the team has knocked it out of the park with one of the best installments of the series yet.
The movie opens with some time having passed from the previous installment. Donnie's been retired for a little bit after his final match, and now, he's more about training the next generation of boxers and being a good dad to his daughter. He also supports his wife, Bianca (Tessa Thompson), in her career endeavors as a songwriter and producer, giving up her performing ambitions to preserve what's left of her hearing.
As it turns out, Thompson actually played a role in crafting Bianca's arc in the film, including adding one of the most heartbreaking moments in the entire movie.
It was both painful but a pleasure to portray Bianca
From the previous two "Creed" films, Bianca has dreams of becoming a singer. While she's still successful in her field in "Creed III," it's apparent her ambitions and goals have shifted. She's had to forego a life as a singer to aid her hearing, but it's clear singing still means a great deal to her. In one particularly poignant scene, Bianca listens to a singer performing a song she wrote, and she quietly sings along. It's a subtly devastating moment as it represents Bianca having to forfeit something she really wanted for the benefit of her health and her family.
When speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Tessa Thompson was asked about that scene and what it meant to her. As it turns out, it was her idea, as she stated, "It was painful, but it was also a pleasure because it was something that I pitched to Mike. It's this idea that you could see her putting her best foot forward, and you could also complicate her as this business woman and powerful woman. There could also be something that's bittersweet in it, and I found that really, really compelling and interesting."
It's an incredibly relatable moment as undoubtedly many people can relate to having to let go of something they once wanted. She goes on to say, "When you get to a certain age and you look at your life and besides being deeply grateful for all the things that you have, you start to take inventory of all the things that you imagined you might have but don't. And that's a complicated thing. It's interesting to look at someone who's doing that, especially inside of success." Bianca becomes a much more fleshed-out character because of it, and the movie's better for it. "Creed III" is playing in theaters now.