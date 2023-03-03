Bianca's Saddest Creed 3 Moment Was Tessa Thompson's Invention

From the previous two "Creed" films, Bianca has dreams of becoming a singer. While she's still successful in her field in "Creed III," it's apparent her ambitions and goals have shifted. She's had to forego a life as a singer to aid her hearing, but it's clear singing still means a great deal to her. In one particularly poignant scene, Bianca listens to a singer performing a song she wrote, and she quietly sings along. It's a subtly devastating moment as it represents Bianca having to forfeit something she really wanted for the benefit of her health and her family.

When speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Tessa Thompson was asked about that scene and what it meant to her. As it turns out, it was her idea, as she stated, "It was painful, but it was also a pleasure because it was something that I pitched to Mike. It's this idea that you could see her putting her best foot forward, and you could also complicate her as this business woman and powerful woman. There could also be something that's bittersweet in it, and I found that really, really compelling and interesting."

It's an incredibly relatable moment as undoubtedly many people can relate to having to let go of something they once wanted. She goes on to say, "When you get to a certain age and you look at your life and besides being deeply grateful for all the things that you have, you start to take inventory of all the things that you imagined you might have but don't. And that's a complicated thing. It's interesting to look at someone who's doing that, especially inside of success." Bianca becomes a much more fleshed-out character because of it, and the movie's better for it. "Creed III" is playing in theaters now.