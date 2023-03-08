Grogu Breaks Down The Mandalorian S3E2: Mandalore Isn't Childproofed

*Contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 2 of "The Mandalorian"*

Well, after having himself a space whale of a time last week – what with all the fun office furniture and reactivated killer robots that made their appearance — Grogu is back, once again, to bless us with his side of the story.

Last week, Grogu gave us his takeaways from the season premiere of "The Mandalorian," and he expressed his concerns to us over visiting Mandalore so that Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) could be absolved of his recent clothing mishaps. Let's be honest, poisonous planets aren't on anyone's bucket list, especially when it's all just to ensure you get to wear your helmet with a bit more respect. The good news? The planet wasn't poisonous. It was, however, riddled with angry-looking locals and giant robot spiders that were out to get his dear old Dad, leading Grogu to go it alone and call for backup.

But could this recent aid establish a more extended alliance in the future? Might Din's faith in the old ways be tested with Bo Katan (Katee Sackhoff) on the scene to have him questioning if "this is the way," after all? Let's hand it over to the little green gymnastic gumdrop to share his thoughts on the matter. You're on, Grogu!