In Defense Of The Mandalorian's Bo-Katan Kryze

Bo-Katan Kryze has gotten a bad rap of late. The Mandalorian warrior who debuted in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" has continued to play a role in the franchise ever since, with her ongoing stint in "The Mandalorian" Season 3 stretching her arc to about three in-universe decades. That's a lot of time to grow and change, but Bo-Katan largely stays the same. She starts out as a disgruntled radical vying for power, and that's essentially the role she plays in "The Mandalorian." Even the actor behind Bo-Katan, "Battlestar Galactica" veteran Katee Sackhoff, stayed constant in the transition from animation to live-action. So, the character hasn't really changed that much ... right?

Well, it's a bit more complicated than that. These days, many fans call Bo-Katan an angry hypocrite, and to be fair, that label isn't entirely undeserved. She's certainly done some bad things in her life, and she's supported people who've done far worse. At best, she's a reformed extremist who fought for a rogue faction (Death Watch) that killed numerous innocents. At worst, she's a self-serving schemer with no sense of loyalty, who is willing to do anything to gain power for herself.

Honestly, though, Bo-Katan is far more than her worst interpretation, as we're here to prove today. Though deeply flawed, she deserves more credit than she's been getting recently from fans, and she actually has one of the most interesting and tragic character arcs in all of "Star Wars."