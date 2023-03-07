An Open Letter To Netflix - Bring Back Warrior Nun Or Else

Netflix, no one at UMFRL thinks your job is easy. We understand that in the wake of your recent decline, the decision to lay-off 450 employees, crack-down on password sharing, and pour millions of dollars into producing lackluster "blockbusters" — rather than rethinking the approximate $10 to $40 million dollars in salaries, stock options, and bonuses that your execs continue receiving (per Variety) — was, indeed, a difficult one. And we're certain that someone at Netflix is saddened by the cost-effective detritus that prevents quality original programming from making it past the nigh-inevitable two season expiration date. We're not blind to the uphill battle you face by no longer having the monopoly on streaming, and the world has gone back to work. None of these things, however, excuse your counterproductive behavior.

Before we reiterate our issues with your cancelation and response (and it would be reiterating, since the expansive "Warrior Nun" fandom has done an exquisite job speaking for itself already) we ask that you consider the following:

1. That this is, and isn't, about "Warrior Nun." While Simon Barry's series is the most egregious example of your aforementioned bad acts, it's hardly the only one.

2. We believe there's more at stake here than the numbers can speak to, and it's for this reason that we write you now.

3. The odds of you bringing back the series are, we realize, approximately zero, much like the odds that we'll actually consider you for the "Major Corporations that Aren't Terrible Liars Prize." But if this is an exercise in futility, it's one in which we fervently believe. And as our research suggests, there was a time when you, too, knew what it meant to believe in (and stand by) your service and its subscribers.