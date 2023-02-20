Penn Badgley Criticizes Netflix For Glamorizing Serial Killers

Penn Badgley's character on "You," Joe Goldberg, is an attractive man. But that's only on the outside, as Badgley has stressed many times in the past. After learning about the legion of fans who have major crushes on his serial killer character, Badgley told InStyle as early as 2020 that the attraction had often worried him.

"We're not yet at the stage collectively where we're able to watch anything and not ultimately glorify it," he said at the time. "The way we capture things on camera is a bit surreal. It's made to be compelling in a way that may not be exactly like real life." However, Badgley also recognized that his show was at least partially responsible for some of those misplaced feelings. "[Joe is] actually in some ways made to be the perfect guy that does this really—to even say it's terrible is kind of an understatement—thing," he told InStyle.

Since then, Badgley has changed his tune a bit. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, he explained that some people's attraction to serial killers might be blamed on the service that streams his show.