Sylvester Stallone Never Thought He'd Get The Chance To Properly Show Off His Lighter Side Until Tulsa King

"Tulsa King" sees Manfredi (Stallone) released after 25 years in prison — but a return to his previous crime family comes with strings attached, and he is soon sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma. A city thus far untapped by the group comes with challenges he could never imagine; establishing himself as an organized crime kingpin provides a sense of levity in what would otherwise typically be a solidly dramatic project. One such source of humor comes from Manfredi's tech illiteracy in a world filled with plugged in people staring at their phones.

"Dwight acts the way I act around my house with my wife and my daughters," Stallone recently said in an interview, insisting that he enjoys playing up the offbeat conflicts in life. "I used to have to tell people that Rambo is a performance. I'm not really that monosyllabic, dark and petulant. I really don't talk like Rocky either. People always assumed that's who I am."

"This one, finally, is liberating because it is who I am," he added. "Dwight talks how I talk. This is how I roll."

Being so open comes with doubts for Stallone, as he has admitted fearing that his true personality might not measure up. But this hasn't been the case; the series bested even HBO's highly-touted "House of the Dragon" in ratings and has resulted in record-setting sign-ups for Paramount+.

"I thought, let me just see if this works," he remembers of his discussions with Sheridan early on in development. "If it bombs, then I know I have a sh***y personality. If it works, great, because I've been a class clown my whole life, believe me. That's why as a kid I went to 13 schools in 12 years. I'm very, very hyperactive and I thought I'd put it in this character to see if it flies."