David Dastmalchian Mulls Over Which Characters He'd Like To Play In DCU's New Slate - Exclusive

The superhero gods are definitely watching over film and television star David Dastmalchian, considering most actors don't get an opportunity to play one role in the genre in their careers, let alone two. But with a total of eight superhero roles under his belt, Dastmalchian is looking to do more, particularly in the newly reconfigured DC Universe — co-chaired by his longtime friend and colleague, James Gunn — if the Warner Bros. division will have him.

Dastmalchian has played two roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and remarkably, both characters are featured in the "Ant-Man" trilogy. In "Ant-Man" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp," Dastmalchian plays one of Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) crewmembers, Kurt; in the new "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," he does motion capture acting to bring the curious creature, Veb, to life in the Quantum Realm.

As impressive as his MCU feat is, Dastmalchian has played six different roles in the DC realm, beginning in 2008 as Joker (Heath Ledger) henchman Thomas Schiff in writer-director Christopher Nolan's landmark superhero film "The Dark Knight." From there, Dastmalchian turned up in a pair of TV roles in "The Flash" and "Gotham," and was enlisted by Gunn to play the beloved antihero Polka-Dot Man in "The Suicide Squad." Most recently, Dastmalchian voiced roles in two DC animated features.

As a lifelong comic book fan, Dastmalchian is thrilled to have had the opportunity to work on comic book adaptations, and he shared his thoughts with Looper in an exclusive interview about what roles he'd love to play in the new DCU if any opportunities were to materialize.