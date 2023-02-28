Ant-Man Star David Dastmalchian Says Bringing Veb To Life In Quantumania Was A 'Healing' Experience - Exclusive

Since much of the new Marvel Cinematic Universe hit "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" takes place in the Quantum Realm, there was no way, sadly, for Scott Lang's crew, including Kurt, played by David Dastmalchian in the first two "Ant-Man" films, to make an appearance. Luckily for Dastmalchian — whose bevy of comic book movie roles includes the beloved Polka-Dot Man in "The Suicide Squad" — director Peyton Reed had another role in mind for the venerable actor, but through motion capture.

The wonderful result is Veb, a curious creature whom Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and his daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton), encounter when they get separated from Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) in the Quantum Realm. Without question, Veb is far different in looks and attitude from any character Dastmalchian has played before.

"My 5-year-old daughter described Veb as a 'pink pickle jar full of goo.' Veb is devoid of traditional appendages and organs the way that our human bodies [have], and Veb is an endlessly fascinated individual," David Dastmalchian told Looper in an exclusive interview.

"Veb is a creature of the Quantum Realm who is as curious as they come," Dastmalchian continued. "The things that Veb is curious about are quite perplexing to those of us who are used to having things like nostrils or ears or a mouth. He doesn't understand what that hole is — where does it go? Where does it lead to? What comes out of it? These are the things that really perplex Veb's mind. Living within that big pink swirling jar of goo is this beautiful beating heart."

And it was that beautiful beating heart that came along when Dastmalchian needed it most, as he suffered a deep, personal loss at the beginning of the production.