Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania's David Dastmalchian Discusses The Creation Of Veb In The Quantum Realm - Exclusive Interview

The interesting thing about that first volume of "Count Crowley" was that Jerri Bartman was the "Reluctant Midnight Monster Hunter." Then, for the next volume, she became the "Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter," and she remains that way for this new volume.

Yes.

What is interesting is that the "amateur" status continues, because it seems like if you're an amateur, you're allowed to make mistakes and your readers learn about those mistakes with Jerri. If you were a professional, that's not so much the case. It makes the story that much more interesting that she's still an amateur because you don't become a professional overnight.

Yes — Jerri has so much yet to learn about monster hunting, but before she can achieve the level that she needs to as a monster hunter, she also has to learn how to fight the biggest monster, which is within herself. She's learning; she's tiptoeing into the beginnings of sobriety and learning about how to take care of herself and how to not hate herself. She's so haunted and tortured by shame, self-consciousness, her depression, her anxiety — so she's an amateur in all regards.

What's interesting — and I love this because it's true for me — was the people who have the information that she needs, let's say Fran at the AA meeting, speak to her and give her the information she needs. In a way, she doesn't like it because she doesn't like being told what to do. But when you're on the journey, you have to start learning how to listen to people even when you don't like the way they deliver the message.

Secondly ... This is important for me to write about a character like Vincent Frights, who, for all intents and purposes, is her monster-hunting mentor — the guy who has all the secrets and knows everything there is to know about hunting monsters. But he is a misogynistic, chauvinistic bigot, and she has to figure out how to navigate her frustrations and feelings with this guy who has all these antiquated, toxic ways of thinking about people who are others and yet has the knowledge she needs, which is something I get.

I have family who I love, who I need to learn from, who I need to be a part of my life, who have some ways of thinking that is so problematic, so toxic. What do I do? Do I walk away, write them off, be done with them? No, because I have to learn from them. I have stuff that they need from me and I have to stick around for. That's been wonderful, writing this amateur character in not just the world of being a monster hunter, but in the world of being a human in some ways. She's almost like just starting to learn how to be a human.