Children Of The Corn's Kate Moyer On Her Dark Role And Her Hopes For The Future - Exclusive Interview

How did you feel about joining the cast of "Children of the Corn"?

Before I got the role, I read the script, and it was interesting to me, even though I was 11 at the time. I knew it would be a challenging role for me to try because it was outside of my comfort zone. But I still wanted to be a part of it because my character is so strong and she just wants to be in control of her life because she's had so many bad things happen to her. I wanted to be able to challenge myself and portray this character. It wasn't too scary, but it was fun.

What were your thoughts about being essentially the ringleader of a group of child murderers?

I was a little nervous because I've never been in charge of other people before, because that's more of an adult role. I feel like Eden brought [out] this confidence in me [because] she would say something and then other people would follow her, whereas if it was me, it wouldn't necessarily happen. It was a little intimidating at first because there were so many kids, and they all played an important part, but overall, it wasn't as scary as I thought it would be.

In the film, you have a very sophisticated and stylized way of speaking, especially for a child. Was that difficult to master?

With COVID, there were a lot of changes to the script every day because we had to fit the guidelines and the restrictions. Usually, there was some sort of line change or scene change every day, and you learn to adapt to that. But Eden — I understood her way of thinking. She is an adult, basically, in a child's body. I feel like her way of speaking represents that, so I didn't find it actually too difficult. I did have to ask my mom for some help on some words, but overall, I think it was okay.