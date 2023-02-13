Children Of The Corn Trailer Shows The Kids Are Definitely Not Alright

For decades, Stephen King has reigned over the horror genre. Through books, short stories, television, and feature films, King has become a recognizable name for fans of the genre as well as causal enjoyers. There aren't many people who can claim not to know the incredible reputation of the talented author. His popularity has only grown more substantial over the last several years.

That's partly thanks to the uptick of remakes and sequels based on previous adaptations of his work. The most notable example of how successful this new flood of remakes is has been the 2017 film "It." Pennywise has easily become one of the most iconic horror monsters since the 1990 TV mini-series that starred Tim Curry as Pennywise. Bill Skarsgård had big shoes to fill when he took on the role in the 2017 remake. Still, Skarsgård's performance has been praised as horrific, unsettling, and potentially even more memorable than Curry's more campy version of the character.

While there have been some highlights to this trend, there have also been some duds, like the heavily criticized "Pet Sematary" remake that hit theaters in 2019. With an Audience Score of a measly 33% on Rotten Tomatoes, this remake proves that just sticking King's name on something doesn't mean anything.

All that said, the trend hasn't died down yet. 2023's setting out to breathe life into another King classic with "Children of the Corn."