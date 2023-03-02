Katie Findlay Says Their Walker Independence Character's LGBTQ+ Arc Is A Gift - Exclusive

The show even helped Katie Findlay work out some of their own queerness. "I'm someone who moved into certain parts of my queerness that I wasn't familiar with in my thirties. As I was figuring this out, this show came along," they explained. "I remember sitting down with Seamus Fahey ... and asking if that was a viable thing to pour into the vessel of someone a little bit anachronistic for the time period. He and the rest of production have been so loving and generous with me on that front."

And though people like to rewrite history and pretend that the LGBTQ+ community didn't exist "back in the day," Findlay wants to squash that misunderstanding. They added, "Non-gender-conforming presentation was very, very common in the 1800s, and the panic about cross-dressing and gender moving into deviant sexuality ... My understanding is that it didn't really get malicious or stringent until near the end of the century."

In some ways, there was even more understanding of cross-dressing in the 1800s West. "If you were, like Kate, a femme person who presented as masculine sometimes or went back and forth, people would go, 'Oh, it's the arts. They do this in Europe,'" Findlay explained. "It's so much safer to travel as a woman if you're dressed like a man ... She's obviously a beautiful dashing heroine in disguise as the roughneck."

The season finale of "Walker Independence" airs on March 2. The episode will stream for free on The CW website and app the next day.