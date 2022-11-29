Walker: Independence's Justin Johnson Cortez Discusses The Midseason Finale's Native Storylines - Exclusive Interview

Have you worked with the writers on any of these plot points or tweaked any of the storylines? Is there a particular moment in history or an issue that you want the show to cover moving forward?

As things come out with each episode, you go through it, and you see it could be as simple as a word that doesn't quite fit right in your mouth or doesn't quite fit for Calian, and [you're] like, "This is a very Westernized word that he probably wouldn't use." Further than that, I'm always trying to push for as much truth and honesty as I can with this character.

He may not have the most time on screen, which is not what it's about for me. It's about — when you are on screen — telling the most truthful story you can. I'll talk to the showrunner about it, and they've been amazing. If I come [up] with some thoughts or ideas or alterations to what they put on, they're very receptive. Sometimes, it's a back-and-forth of, "This is where my head was at when I wrote this" [and] "Well, this is how I'm interpreting it." It's been a great collaboration and process.

In terms of Nascha, that storyline didn't exist, and the 8-year-old girl that Calian encounters in Episode 3 was actually going to be a one-off, a funny little instance where Calian is being elusive and no one could see him except some little girl who spots him. I actually pitched to the showrunner, "Hey, what if she's more than that? What if this is a vision that Calian is having for one reason or another, whether it be someone from his past or his family?" He thought on it for a few days, and then he let me know about two days before we were shooting, "We're going to run with that storyline."

I was grateful because the storyline opened up a lot and revealed a lot about Calian — why he is the way he is when we meet him in the pilot, the man he's become and why he does what he does, why he tracks, and ultimately, why he found Abby. It wrapped that up so beautifully and heartbreaking[ly], but they did a really good job.

As far as moving forward, the reservation system in history is a complex one, especially when it comes to the Apache people. You had a number of tribes that would move into reservations, and you had a number of Apache groups of people who resisted that for a very, very long time. It's a hard story. It's not so clear-cut. It's a hard thing to intertwine in a 42-minute episode, especially when you might have to leave the main group to tell that story. It's something I want to get into, but it's tricky, and it's difficult, so we're trying to figure out how to stay true to this character as best we can.