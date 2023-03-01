Why Trey From Grey's Anatomy Looks So Familiar

"Grey's Anatomy" would be nothing without its love triangles and doomed romances. However, now that Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has partially exited from "Grey's Anatomy," the series will have to fill the dramatic void that she's left. Enter Trey, who's due to shake things up when he arrives on the scene in this week's episode.

Per Variety, Trey may cause some friction when he shows up, thanks to his history with this season's new intern, Simone (Alexis Floyd). Simone, for her part, just embarked upon a new romance with Lucas (Niko Terho), with whom she shares a living space. The two are currently shacked up with another intern, Mika Yasuda (Midori Francis), in Meredith's former pad. As is wont to happen on "Grey's Anatomy," the arrival of a new visitor may cause some unwanted tension.

No doubt, fans will be wondering about the handsome actor who's stepping in to play this mysterious newcomer. As it turns out, the actor, William Martinez, has already graced TV screens before debuting on "Grey's Anatomy."