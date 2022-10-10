Grey's Anatomy Fans Tell Looper Which Couple They Really Can't Stand - Exclusive Survey

Landing in the top spot of our survey is Meredith and Nathan (Martin Henderson), with 25.1% of voters choosing them as their least favorite couple in the "Grey's Anatomy" timeline. This shouldn't shock fans, as Meredith and Nathan were a coupling that just happened too soon. After Derek died, Nathan was Meredith's first love interest, and he came along way too soon. Not only did Meredith's love story seem super rushed, but Nathan was a wet mop. Megan (ACTOR) came back into the picture, pulling Nathan away from Meredith, and it was such a flop of a story to come after Derek's tragic death. What was the point?

Second through sixth place in our survey was pretty tight, and we saw a significant drop in numbers after Meredith and Nathan. Coming in second are Jackson and Maggie, with 16.7% of the vote. Having stepsiblings come together romantically was an odd choice, and they definitely weren't a couple fans could get behind. In third palace are George (T. R. Knight) and Izzie (Katherine Heigl), with 16.1% of respondents choosing them. It didn't make a lot of sense to have these two come together, as they were best friends, and it was a bummer to have writers take their relationship in a different direction than necessary.