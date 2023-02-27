Dylan McDermott Has Conquered Law & Order, Now He's Ready For One Chicago

When you work regularly as a television actor — like, for example, if you're Dylan McDermott — there's a very good chance that one of Dick Wolf's shows is on your bucket list. In the world of TV producers and creators, Wolf is pretty close to the top of his game, particularly when it comes to procedurals. Since its initial premiere in 1990, his iconic "Law & Order" has been spun off no fewer than six times, and been adapted for French, Russian, and British audiences. And it's far from the only franchise Wolf has under his belt.

McDermott had an impressive career even before he landed the part of crime boss Ben Wheatley on "Law & Order: Organized Crime." Still, he can definitely count himself as someone Wolf's franchises have been good to. After his character's arc ended on "Organized Crime," he accepted a part on Wolf's "FBI: Most Wanted" — itself the first spin-off in a franchise of three — as Agent Remy Scott. That role is ongoing.

This doesn't mean that McDermott is by any means sick of working in Wolf's ever-expanding universe. In fact, from the sound of a recent interview, if he had his druthers, he'd just be getting started.