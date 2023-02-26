1923's Brandon Skelnar Doesn't Know If He's Kevin Costner's Grandpa In Yellowstone

With the finale of the first season of "Yellowstone" prequel series "1923" on the books, fans still have some unanswered questions about how the events of the two shows tie into one another. Most prominently, there's the question of which of the Duttons seen in "1923" will eventually be revealed as the grandparent of John Dutton III (Kevin Costner).

Some fans assumed that it was Elizabeth Dutton (Michelle Randolph) who was being set up as Dutton's grandmother, but after the heartbreaking loss of her baby in the "1923" finale, we can now see that as a dramatic misdirection.

Could it be that Spencer Dutton (Brandon Skelnar) is the fated grandpa in question? Fans won't know until the matter is settled somewhere within the "Yellowstone" TV saga, but according to Skelnar, he doesn't know either. And he seems to be just as fascinated by the mystery as the show's most ardent fans are.