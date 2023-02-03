1923 Will Be Back For Season 2 On Paramount+ (But We May Be Approaching Peak Yellowstone)

People can't get enough of the Dutton family's escapades. The original show from Taylor Sheridan, "Yellowstone," proved to be such a success that it has spawned what can only be described as an entire franchise. The LA Times highlights just how popular "Yellowstone" has become by illustrating that the Season 5 premiere of the show garnered well over 20 million viewers, which is considerably more than any other cable television show at the time and only behind NFL broadcasts. Pretty impressive, considering the fanfare and draw of national sports.

Due to the popularity of "Yellowstone," the Dutton family has seen not one but two direct spin-offs called "1883" and "1923," and there will be more on the way that are Dutton-adjacent, like the adaptation of Bass Reeves' life and "6666." Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Sheridan explained how important truth is in his creative process by saying, "The rarest thing in our business is honesty in storytelling and I don't know that I'm a good storyteller, but I'm an honest storyteller, and if you're an honest storyteller then an audience is going to react to it." This statement is perhaps why some people can't get enough of Sheridan's works, and it looks like "1923" fans didn't have to wait long for a confirmation of its continuance. However, some may wonder, when will audiences reach maximum "Yellowstone" franchise saturation?