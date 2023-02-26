1923 Finale Theory: Alex's Seasickness Could Be A Sign Of Something Else

The "1923" finale was as dramatic as most viewers expected, but the Dutton family tree is used to dealing with perilous ordeals. However, while Season 1 boasted plenty of memorable moments, the Spencer and Alex cliffhanger is the main talking point. The episode saw the lovers separated in Europe and, for the time being, it's unknown when and how they'll be reunited.

After spending most of the season overcoming threats such as lions and the sea, the finale saw the couple forcefully separated. Season 2 of "1923" will most likely follow them as they try to find each other and get back to Montana, and there will definitely be more hurdles for them along the way. Furthermore, Alex (Julia Schlaepfer) displayed some sickness symptoms during the finale, and that has led to some interesting speculation among the show's base.

While the sickness could just have been a reaction to traveling on a boat, it's also possible that Alex is about to welcome someone else into the world.