The Rings Of Power Season 1 Storyline We Never Got To See Due To Celebrimbor's Recasting

The sheer number of storylines that "The Rings of Power" tried to tackle in Season 1 was a bit overwhelming for both new and old fans of Middle-earth. For the casual viewers, it was a lot trying to trace wandering Wizards and Harfoots and attempting to comprehend Númenórean and Elvish Second Age politicking. For the diehards, following new characters like Adar (Jospeh Mawle), Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), Nori (Markella Kavenagh), and Disa (Sophia Nomvete) and fitting them into the greater canon story was equally challenging.

The show isn't slowing down heading into Season 2, either. It has charged ahead with its epic world-building by announcing not one but two new sets of main character castings, totaling 14 new faces for the show's already intimidating number of lead roles. The "Rings of Power" writers' room has shown that it isn't afraid to create new characters out of whole cloth for the show's storylines, either.

This isn't surprising, as Tolkien merely outlined events in the Second Age (I.E., he didn't write a full story to follow, as is the case with "The Lord of the Rings"). Even so, there are still many canon characters that haven't found their way into the production yet, like the Ringwraiths or Tom Bombadil, who's rumored to show up in Season 2.

The Dwarven master craftsman Narvi is also a minor yet popular canon character who builds a famous friendship with the Elven leader Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). Fan site Fellowship of Fans recently reported that Narvi should be showing up in Season 2. In fact, the site, which is a popular hub for scoops, rumors, and all things Middle-earth, also provided an extra bit of info about why Celebrimbor's interactions with the Dwarves were so underplayed in Season 1.