Meredith's Farewell On Grey's Anatomy Has An Iconic Season 2 Easter Egg

After a year of nervous and stressful anticipation, Season 19, Episode 17 ("I'll Follow the Sun") of "Grey's Anatomy" delivered on the promise of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) leaving Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to move to Boston. While Pompeo may have never envisioned staying on "Grey's Anatomy" as long as she did, it's still shocking to fans that the show's namesake is leaving. Sure, she will make appearances, and even co-star Camilla Luddington has reassured fans that Ellen Pompeo won't be gone for good. But that doesn't make it any less emotional for fans.

When doctor-turned-bartender Taryn Helm (Jaicy Elliot) chastises Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) for his behavior, she sums Meredith up perfectly, saying that "She's impossible, and she's perfect, and she's brilliant, and she cares. And she can be mean sometimes, but only when she needs to be, and she can be selfish sometimes, because she has earned that right."

Fans have loved watching Meredith grow as a doctor and person, and as much as her and Derek Shepherd's (Patrick Dempsey) relationship was at the show's center for years, it's easy to see that so much of Meredith's growth and maturing happened after he died, making this Easter Egg in her farewell episode all the more perfect.